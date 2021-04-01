Rescatan a 36 magrebíes de una neumática a la deriva al sur de Fuerteventura

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado esta madrugada a 36 personas de origen magrebí, entre ellas cuatro mujeres y un niño, de una neumática que iba a la deriva a 25 kilómetros de Morro Jable, al sur de Fuerteventura, tras haberse quedado sin combustible.
Los ocupantes de la lancha avisaron de su situación a través de una llamada al 112 Canarias, desde donde alertaron a las 01:10 horas a Salvamento Marítimo para que acudiera en su búsqueda, según han informado este jueves a Efe fuentes de la sociedad estatal.
Hacia el lugar donde se encontraba la neumática partieron la Salvamar Nunki y el Helimer 202, al tiempo que se alertó al Volcán de Timanfaya y a República de Brasile, buques que se encontraban por la zona, de la posible presencia de la embarcación con inmigrantes.
Finalmente, a las 02:30 horas fue la Salvamar Mízar la que logró localizar a la neumática y rescatar a sus ocupantes para conducirlos hasta el muelle de Gran Tarajal, en el municipio majorero de Tuineje, donde fueron desembarcados.
Una vez en tierra se comprobó que en esta expedición de inmigrantes viajaban 31 varones adultos, cuatro mujeres y un niño, todos ellos con buen estado de salud.
