La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ha constatado "una gran sensibilidad" por parte del conjunto del Consejo Interterritorial para acotar las medidas de cara a estas fechas y que sigan los datos de descenso de la covid-19. 

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ofrece una rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, esta tarde en Madrid. Juanjo Martín / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad y los Gobiernos autonómicos han acordado trabajar en la elaboración de un documento común que incluya las medidas restrictivas para contener el coronavirus de cara a la Semana Santa, según ha informado la titular de Sanidad, Carolina Darias.

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, Darias ha explicado que este órgano ha mandatado un trabajo de propuestas en relación a las medidas a adoptar en Semana Santa.

Según ha dicho, la ministra ha constatado "una gran sensibilidad" por parte del conjunto del Consejo Interterritorial para acotar las medidas de cara a estas fechas y que sigan los datos de descenso de la covid-19.

"Estamos trabajando de manera coordinada a través de un documento que esperamos poder llevar al Consejo para acordar de común acuerdo qué se puede hacer y que pueda servir semanas antes de la Semana Santa para saber qué hacer y qué no", ha subrayado.

