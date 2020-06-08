Estás leyendo: Cinco jóvenes pegan una paliza a un hombre para robarle el reloj en Barcelona

Robo con violencia Cinco jóvenes pegan una paliza a un hombre para robarle el reloj en Barcelona

Fueron detenidos tras huir del lugar de los hechos. La víctima presenta heridas leves.

Un momento de la paliza.
barcelona

efe

Cinco jóvenes de nacionalidad marroquí fueron detenidos este domingo en el Raval de Barcelona como presuntos autores de un robo con violencia en grado de tentativa, según han informado fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra.

El suceso tuvo lugar a las 17:45 horas de este domingo en la Rambla del Raval de Barcelona cuando los cinco rodearon y asaltaron a un transeúnte, a quien intentaron robar el reloj.

El hombre, que presenta heridas leves, intentó zafarse de la acción de los jóvenes, lo que provocó que alguno de ellos cayera al suelo, si bien todos huyeron posteriormente del lugar de los hechos.

Agentes de los Mossos que se encontraban en la zona, según las mismas fuentes, presenciaron el suceso y, con la ayuda de otras patrullas del cuerpo, pudieron encontrar a los jóvenes en los alrededores y proceder a su detención.

