Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Rodrigo Lanza, condenado a cinco años de prisión por homicidio imprudente

También se le impone una indemnización de 200.000 euros. El acusado lleva cerca de dos años en prisión. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Rodrigo Lanza, durante la primera sesión del juicio por el asesinato de Víctor Laínez. EFE/Javier Cebollada

Rodrigo Lanza, durante la primera sesión del juicio por el asesinato de Víctor Laínez. EFE/Javier Cebollada

Rodrigo Lanza ha sido condenado a cinco años de prisión este martes por homicidio imprudente de Víctor Laínez, de 54 años. También se le impone una indemnización de 200.000 euros.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad