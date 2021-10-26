Un sacerdote de Vigo es condenado a 32 años de cárcel por abusar sexualmente de seis menores

pontevedraActualizado:
El Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG) ha condenado a 32 años y medio de prisión —y a 36 años de libertad vigilada— a un sacerdote y profesor de religión en el colegio Salesianos de Vigo, Segundo C.V., por abusar de seis menores.
Los abusos se cometieron en 2019, cuando los menores tenían 15 años, en una asociación juvenil, durante el trascurso de una peregrinación a Santiago de Compostela, y en un campamento en Cambados, Pontevedra.
El tribunal le atribuye la autoría de un total de siete delitos de abuso sexual, tres de ellos ocurridos de manera continuada. Además, según el auto, el tribunal entiende que "no cabe ninguna duda de que todas y cada una de ellas han sufrido un daño psicológico evidente".
Por ello, además de los 32 años de prisión y los 36 de libertad vigilada, deberá indemnizar a las seis víctimas con 76.000 euros. Asimismo, ha quedado inhabilitado para "cualquier profesión u oficio, sea o no retribuido, que conlleve contacto regular y directo con menores de edad" durante un tiempo "superior en 31 años al de duración de la pena de prisión impuesta".
Los magistrados han concluido que Segundo C.V. aprovechó la "situación de superioridad", así como la confianza que los alumnos tenían depositada en él, para "realizarles tocamientos".
Han destacado también que el testimonio de los seis menores ha sido "fundamental", después de que estos reconocieran haber quedado "en shock" en el momento, "sin ser capaces de reaccionar porque no podían creer que el sospechoso pudiera hacerles algo así".
