Las sanciones económicas de Madrid Central comenzarán a imponerse desde este sábado

Las sanciones por circular indebidamente por Madrid Central comenzarán a imponerse a partir de este sábado 16 de marzo.
Desde el Ayuntamiento de Madrid destacaban semanas atrás que desde
la puesta en funcionamiento de Madrid Central en fase de pruebas la demanda de transporte público ha aumentado más de un 3% en días laborables y un 6 en festivos.
Los conductores que infrinjan las normas de Madrid Central se enfrentan a una multa de 90 euros, 45 con pronto pago, si acceden indebidamente a este área, por la que, con excepciones, solo pueden circular residentes, coches Eco o Cero o vehículos con etiqueta que vayan a un aparcamiento.
Con la finalización del período de aviso, la medida estrella del Gobierno de Manuela Carmena comienza a funcionar a pleno rendimiento, pues desde su entrada en vigor el 30 de noviembre sólo se han enviado cartas de aviso a los infractores.
Un total de 115 cámaras, 60 de entrada y 55 de salida, vigilarán el perímetro de este área de 472 hectáreas. Sin embargo, no llegarán a tiempo los paneles con los que el Ayuntamiento quiere informar de las plazas libres en los diferentes aparcamientos para evitar que un vehículo acceda y se vaya sin poder aparcar.
Pese a que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid empezará a multar este sábado, como es habitual las sanciones tardarán al menos unas semanas en ser comunicadas a los infractores.
Descenso del tráfico
El mayor descenso del tráfico privado se ha registrado en Gran Vía, con una caída del 25,8 por ciento, eliminando los efectos de la huelga del taxi.
El Ayuntamiento también ha destacado la reducción del tráfico en San Bernardo (-3,8 por ciento) y en la calle Toledo (-10 por ciento), así como el descenso en las calles del perímetro de Madrid Central (-3,7 por ciento). El descenso en la M-30 ha sido del 0,5 por ciento.
El precandidato de Más Madrid a las autonómicas, Íñigo Errejón, ha propuesto replicar el plan de Madrid Central en otros municipios de la comunidad
