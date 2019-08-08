Público
Seguridad aérea Un vuelo de Iberia a Bilbao vuelve a Madrid tras impactar un ave contra un motor 

Se trata del vuelo IB448, programado para las 7:40 horas de la mañana. la aeronave "aterrizó con normalidad" apenas 13 minutos después de despegar.

Avión de Iberia en una foto de archivo.

El vuelo IB448 de la compañía Iberia entre Madrid y Bilbao tuvo que volver a aterrizar en Barajas nada más despegar tras impactar un ave en uno de sus motores.

El avión, un Airbus 320 matrícula EC-LVD, sufrió el impacto de un ave durante el despegue que provocó un mal funcionamiento en uno de sus motores.

Según informa la cuenta @controladores, la aeronave "aterrizó con normalidad" y los operarios del aeropuerto han revisado la pista tras el aterrizaje "por si hubiera dejado algún resto".

La aplicación FlightRadar24 indica que el avión tomó tierra 13 minutos después de despegar, tras volar alrededor de la capital.

