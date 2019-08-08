El vuelo IB448 de la compañía Iberia entre Madrid y Bilbao tuvo que volver a aterrizar en Barajas nada más despegar tras impactar un ave en uno de sus motores.
El avión, un Airbus 320 matrícula EC-LVD, sufrió el impacto de un ave durante el despegue que provocó un mal funcionamiento en uno de sus motores.
Según informa la cuenta @controladores, la aeronave "aterrizó con normalidad" y los operarios del aeropuerto han revisado la pista tras el aterrizaje "por si hubiera dejado algún resto".
Impacto de ave en despegue que provoca fallo de motor.— Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) August 8, 2019
Al tráfico se le dan inmediatamente vectores al campo y toma con normalidad.
Se revisa la pista tras el aterrizaje por si hubiera dejado algún resto.
Operativa normal en #Barajas pic.twitter.com/JsJIf0b77z
La aplicación FlightRadar24 indica que el avión tomó tierra 13 minutos después de despegar, tras volar alrededor de la capital.
