Espacio El avión espacial secreto estadounidense, cazado con un telescopio

Un astrofotógrafo holandés, especializado en capturar en imagen naves en la órbita terrestre, ha conseguido observar el avión espacial secreto estadounidense no tripulado X37B/OTV-5.

Imagen del avión espacial secreto estadounidense no tripulado X37B/OTV-5 | Ralph Vandebergh

El X37B es una versión pequeña del transbordador espacial clásico, es realmente un objeto pequeño, incluso a una altitud de solo 300 kilómetros, describe Ralph Vandebergh en su informe publicado en spaceweathergallery.com. En concreto, la altitud a la que fue identificado era de 339 kilómetros.

"He estado buscando el OTV-5 desde hace meses y lo vi visualmente en mayo. Cuando intenté observarlo de nuevo a mediados de junio, no cumplió con el tiempo y el camino previstos. Resultó haber maniobrado a otra órbita. Gracias a la red de observadores satélites aficionados, fue rápidamente encontrado en órbita y pude tomar algunas imágenes el 30 de junio y el 2 de julio. Este paso más reciente fue casi sobre mi cabeza", relata.

La observación fue realizada con un telescopio de diez pulgadas

Las imáganes permiten reconocer un poco del morro de la nave, el espacio de carga útil y la cola de este mini-transbordador, incluso con algún detalle más pequeño. La observación fue realizada con un telescopio de diez pulgadas basado en tierra.

El Boeing X-37, también llamado Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV) es un avión espacial no tripulado diseñado para probar futuras tecnologías de vuelo espacial durante su estancia en órbita y reingreso a la atmósfera. Es una aeronave espacial no tripulada reutilizable. OTV-5 es la quinta misión que desarrolla este vehículo en su actual versión, lanzado el 7 de septiembre de 2017.

Este proyecto se inició en 1999 por parte de la NASA, para ser posteriormente transferido al Departamento de Defensa de los Estados Unidos en 2004. El X-37 realizó su primer vuelo con una caída libre el 7 de abril de 2006 en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Edwards. La primera misión tuvo lugar en 2010.

