El ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Guirao, ha anunciado que espera enviar la próxima semana un escrito al juez solicitando la intervención parcial de la SGAE tras "incumplir" los requerimientos de su departamento. Guirao ha explicado en rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros que la solicitud de intervención girará en torno a los tres puntos que ya se incluían en los requerimientos: la modificación de los Estatutos, la revisión de los criterios del reparto de derechos y la habilitación del voto electrónico para socios en elecciones.
"Cultura no va a pedir la intervención total, sino solo en aquellos puntos que no se cumplen, el resto lo seguirá gestionando la SGAE", ha confirmado el ministro, quien ha reiterado que la petición se está "terminando" y espera que se envíe "a lo largo de la próxima semana (es su intención) o de la siguiente".
De esta manera, la otra opción que barajaba Cultura, la retirada de licencia, ha quedado descartada. "Lo más normal sería pedir la intervención para problemas puntuales al juez, pero se puede alargar la eficacia de esta medida porque al tener que ir por vía judicial nos podíamos ir a un año. Luego hay otra que nos gusta menos, que es quitar la licencia de manera más inmediata, pero que es más traumática", explicaba Guirao la semana anterior en un acto en el Instituto Cervantes.
Esta petición se producirá tras conocerse a principios de semana que la Audiencia Nacional rechazaba suspender el requerimiento de Cultura en torno a los tres puntos citados, cuyo plazo concluía el pasado 27 de diciembre y que había sido recurrido por la SGAE.
