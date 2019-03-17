Público
Sigue activo el incendio en Albacete, aunque baja la alerta

El fuego que se originó por una quema descontrolada de rastrojos durante la tarde del sábado en el municipio de Paterna del Madera aún no ha sido controlado.

Medios trabajando en la extinción del incendio. / Twitter: @Plan_Infocam

El incendio que se declaró en la tarde de este sábado en el municipio albaceteño de Paterna del Madera, en la Sierra de Alcaraz, continúa activo y aún no ha sido controlado, aunque la alerta se ha rebajado esta madrugada a nivel 0.

Según se indica en la cuenta de Twitter del plan contra incendios forestales de Castilla-La Mancha (Infocam), la alerta se ha rebajado a las 6:20 horas, después de que a las 15:51 horas de la tarde de este sábado se activara el nivel 1 por la posible afectación a la población, ya que un cortijo fue desalojado por precaución por la cercanía de las llamas.

En estos momentos está operando en la zona un dispositivo integrado por 22 medios terrestres y 187 personas, que intentan perimetrar el incendio con ayuda de maquinaria pesada, señala Infocam, que añade que en breve se unirán a las labores de extinción medios aéreos.

Infocam precisó que el incendio se detectó a las 13:39 horas del sábado y que el fuego se originó por una quema descontrolada de rastrojos que extendió después al monte.

La Consejería de Agricultura, Medio Ambiente y Desarrollo Rural indica en su web de incendios forestales que el siniestro está afectando a una superficie no especificada integrada en su totalidad por pinos.

Asimismo, señala que desde que se inició han participado en los trabajos de extinción 54 medios (cuatro aéreos) y 322 personas.

