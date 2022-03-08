Estás leyendo: Sigue la huelga estudiantil feminista en Madrid

Sigue la huelga estudiantil feminista en Madrid

Con motivo del 8-M, decenas de jóvenes se concentran en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid

Concentración de estudiantes en la Puerta de Sol.
Concentración de estudiantes en la Puerta de Sol.

MADRID

Sigue aquí en directo la huelga feminista estudiantil que se celebra en Madrid, con motivo del 8-M. Decenas de estudiantes se concentran en la Puerta del Sol, de Madrid.

