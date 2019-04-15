El Parlamento Europeo, previo a su disolución por las elecciones, ha decidido que este martes propondrá algunos cambios sobre seguridad vial, en la que se contempla la instalación de un conjunto de hasta diez sistemas de seguridad en los nuevos modelos de turismo y furgonetas ligeras a partir de 2022. Dentro de este paquete encontramos el Asistente de Velocidad Inteligente (ISA), con capacidad para reconocer los límites de velocidad en cada tramo de carretera, según ha informado El Periódico.
Las negociaciones no han sido sencillas, esta presión ha sido ejercida por los fabricantes de vehículos con capacidad para alcanzar los 260 km/h.
El sistema estará instalado de forma obligatoria, aunque se podrá apagar, ya que los defensores de poder desactivarlo argumentan que los conductores deben acostumbrarse antes de hacerlo obligatorio, que es el objetivo de la Comisión Europea.
La eurodiputada del PSOE de la comisión de Transportes, Inés Ayala, ha recordado este sistema aun cuenta con un 10% de error, ya que un hay fallos como el reconocimiento de la velocidad de las carreteras en obras.
"El conductor podría distraerse con el sistema en los casos en que constantemente le proporcione información falsa. Por lo tanto, se consideró importante poder apagarlo temporalmente", se considera que es importante que pueda apagarse el dispositivo, aunque al arrancarlo de nuevo, se activará.
Junto a este sistema, hay nueve más que ya se encuentran en el mercado, como el sistema ADAS, famosos por la ayuda a la conducción.
La propuesta se presentó en mayo de 2018, con un cálculo de que 24.794 vidas se salvarían y se evitarían 140.740 heridos graves desde el momento de su aplicación.
Además, el Consejo Europeo de Seguridad en el Transporte (ETSC), ha asegurado que el sistema ISA también ofrece números positivos en materia medioambiental, ya que se estima que podría reducir la emisiones de dióxido de carbono un 8%.
