Celebraciones en la Administración 271 de Barcelona de los agraciados con el primer premio del sorteo extraordinario de 'El Niño' el pasado año.- EP

El 0 es la terminación 'favorita' del primer premio de este Sorteo Extraordinario de 'El Niño', al haber salido en un total de 21 ocasiones, según las cifras facilitadas por la Sociedad Estatal de Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (SELAE).

Asimismo, según datos recopilados, al 0 le sigue en frecuencia de aparición el número 7, que ha aparecido en 14 ocasiones, seguido del número 9 con un total de 13 apariciones.

En el ranking de las terminaciones más afortunadas figuran a continuación el número 4, que ha salido en 12 ocasiones (resultó agraciado tanto en 2016 como en 2017), seguido de los números 5 (once veces, la última en 2018), el 6 y el 2 (diez apariciones), el 1 (con nueve ocasiones), y el número 8 (con ocho). En último lugar, por frecuencia de aparición, se halla en número 3, que ha aparecido seis veces.

En cuanto a los lugares de la geografía más agraciados, Madrid es en el que mayor número de veces ha recaído el Primer Premio (41 ocasiones), seguida de Barcelona (36), Bilbao (18), Valencia (14) y Sevilla (10).

El Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de 'El Niño' 2020 repartirá 700 millones de euros en premios, y se celebrará este lunes 6 de enero, a las 12.00 horas, en el Salón de Sorteos de la Sociedad Estatal de Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (SELAE), por el sistema de bombos múltiples.

Así, la emisión de este tradicional sorteo navideño asciende a un total de 50 series de 100.000 billetes cada una, al precio de 200 euros el billete, dividido en décimos de 20 euros. El total de la emisión es de 1.000.000.000 de euros.

