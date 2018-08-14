La Policía Nacional está investigando una presunta agresión ocurrida en los baños de un chiringuito en el barrio de La Carihuela, en el municipio malagueño de Torremolinos.
Los hechos ocurrieron en la madrugada de este pasado domingo, según ha adelantado este martes La Opinión de Málaga, que precisa que el presunto autor es un trabajador del establecimiento, que está identificado.
Según el diario, la denunciante asegura que la agresión se habría producido a altas horas de la madrugada del domingo en los baños de este establecimiento, donde supuestamente mantuvieron una relación no consentida por la chica.
La adolescente de 15 años, después de informar a sus padres de lo sucedido bien avanzada la jornada del domingo, fue trasladada al Hospital Clínico de la capital. Después de ser reconocida por un equipo médico se activó el protocolo ante agresiones sexuales.
El caso acabó en manos de la Policía Nacional, cuyos investigadores no tardaron en identificar al trabajador del local.
