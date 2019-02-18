Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Superluna La superluna, un espectáculo en el cielo

Durante la madrugada de este martes, el satélite natural de la Tierra se verá un 14 % más grande y un 30 % más brillante que de costumbre. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista de la superluna en Naypyitaw, Birmania. / EFE

Vista de la superluna en Naypyitaw, Birmania. / EFE

La luna es el satélite natural del planeta tierra. Nos atrae, nos inspira. A su alrededor se han creado miles de historias. Hemos soñado con visitarla, con descubrirla. Por ello, los amantes de la astronomía están de enhorabuena. Durante la madrugada de este martes podrán observar la segunda superLuna del año, pero está vez en su versión más luminosa y brillante.

El fenómeno, apodado "Luna de Nieve" por producirse en una temporada de grandes nevadas en el hemisferio norte, será visible en todo el mundo con mayor intensidad este martes.

Según informó la agencia Ansa, en esta ocasión se encontrará en el punto de su órbita más cercano a la Tierra –estará a unos 356.761 kilómetros–, y se verá un 14% más grande y un 30% más brillante que de costumbre, un fenómeno que no se repetirá hasta dentro de siete años.

Pese a que el término superLuna no es una invención científica, "tiene el mérito de comunicar de manera eficaz el significado de que la fase de Luna llena está muy cerca del perigeo, o sea, el punto de la órbita lunar que corresponde a la mínima distancia de la Tierra", afirmó el astrofísico italiano Gianluca Masi.

El satélite natural de la Tierra describe alrededor del planeta una órbita muy rápida, en la cual cada mes toca la distancia mínima (perigeo) y la máxima (apogeo): la superLuna aparece cada vez que la Luna llena coincide con el momento del perigeo.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad