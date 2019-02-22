El expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) del Grupo Dia conllevará el despido de 2.064 trabajadores e implicará el cierre de 287 tiendas propias y de tres almacenes, según UGT, Fetico y CCOO en un comunicado conjunto tras mantener la primera reunión de la mesa negociadora. En concreto, los sindicatos han precisado que los tres almacenes cuyo cierre se ha planteado están localizados en Manises (Valencia), Oviedo (Asturias) y San Antoni de Villamajor (Cataluña).
De esta forma, en la primera reunión para abordar el ERE se ha constituido la comisión de representación de centros y trabajadores afectados, que está integrada por nueve representantes de Fetico, tres de CCOO y uno de UGT.
Durante la misma, la dirección de la compañía ha remitido la información y documentación correspondiente sobre la actual situación que atraviesa la firma tras cerrar 2018 con unas pérdidas de 352,58 millones de euros.
En causa de disolución
La dirección ha explicado a los sindicatos las causas económicas, productivas y organizativas basadas en la caída de las ventas que han afectado negativamente a la evolución de la compañía, además de comunicarles que al tener el patrimonio neto inferior a lo que la ley exige se encuentra en causa de disolución.
Los representantes sindicales estudiarán la documentación entegada y han recordado a la compañía que desde hace tiempo el comité intercentros trasladó su "preocupación" por la situación que se vivían en las tiendas y cómo iba descendiendo tanto el número de clientes como las ventas.
De esta forma, UGT, Fetico y CCOO han exigido a la dirección "responsabilidades por la mala gestión" de la firma y han reiterado que las personas que trabajan en la compañía "no son culpables" de esta situación. "Velaremos para que se reduzca lo mayor posible el número de personas afectadas y que se mantenga el empleo", han recalcado.
