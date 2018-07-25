Público
Suspenden un estudio con Sildenafilo en embarazadas por la muerte de once bebés

El ensayo arrancó en Holanda en 2015 e involucraba a once hospitales. Estaba diseñado para ver los posibles efectos beneficiosos del aumento del flujo sanguíneo a la placenta en madres cuyos fetos estaban severamente subdesarrollados.

Mujer en periodo de gestación. / Reuters

Un estudio holandés con Sildenafilo fue suspendido inmediatamente después de la muerte de once bebés cuyas madres usaban el medicamento, según informó el martes uno de los hospitales que participaban del ensayo.

Cuando se produjo la suspensión, aproximadamente la mitad de las 183 mujeres embarazadas que habían participado seguían tomando Sildenafilo, según datos del Centro Médico Académico de la Universidad de Ámsterdam. Alrededor de quince mujeres de las que tomaron el medicamento aún no han dado a luz.

"Estudios previos han demostrado que el Sildenafilo tendría un efecto positivo en el crecimiento de los bebés. Los primeros resultados del estudio actual mostraron que puede haber efectos adversos para el bebé después del nacimiento", señaló el AMC.

Sin embargo, los resultados mostraron que 17 bebés nacieron con problemas pulmonares y once murieron. Entre el grupo de control similar, solo tres bebés tuvieron complicaciones pulmonares y ninguno falleció.

Los bebés murieron debido a "una condición pulmonar posiblemente relacionada" que causó una alta presión sanguínea en los pulmones que podría haber resultado de la reducción de los niveles de oxígeno.

