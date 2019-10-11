La consellera de Salud de la Generalitat, Alba Vergés, ha explicado que prohibirán fumar en vehículos privados y espacios deportivos al aire libre con la nueva ley catalana de adicciones, que prevén que apruebe el Parlament a lo largo de 2020.
"El coche es un habitáculo muy pequeño, y ahí esta demostradísimo que la concentración de humo no es perjudicial, no, lo siguiente", y esta concentración de nicotina es superior a la que había en bares y discotecas antes de que se prohibiera, ha explicado en una entrevista de Rac1 recogida por Europa Press.
"La ley que tenemos ahora es muy antigua. La sociedad cambia mucho, y las leyes se tienen que adaptar", ha reflexionado, y ha dicho que incluirá los cigarrillos electrónicos, que son otra forma de fumar y que es igual de perjudicial, por lo que hay que equipararlos al tabaco convencional.
Ha dicho que "seguramente" la prohibición en vehículos será a través de sanciones, pero que trabajan con el Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) para ver la forma, pero ha considerado que el simple hecho de hablarlo ya producirá un efecto y habrá personas que dejen de hacerlo.
La consellera de Salud no prevé problemas
"La norma general no debe ser prohibir y tener esta actitud paternalista hacia la sociedad"
Vergés ha defendido que está habiendo debate público al respecto y que ve a mucha gente a favor, y ha relatado que trabajan en esta ley aunque no ha concretado en qué trimestre se aprobará, al depender del tiempo de tramitación en el Parlament: "Creo que esta ley tirará adelante sin muchos problemas".
Ha visto necesaria la medida ante los "espantosos" datos actuales sobre tabaquismo, con 10.000 muertes anuales atribuibles al tabaco, con un repunte actual de los fumadores.
Preguntada por si se debería prohibir el tabaco en general, ha dicho: "Yo soy antiprohibicionista. Para mí, la norma general no debe ser prohibir y tener esta actitud paternalista hacia la sociedad de lo que puedes hacer y lo que no puedes hacer, pero sí regular".
