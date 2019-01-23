Público
Techo de cristal España está a la cola mundial a la hora de dar oportunidades directivas a las mujeres

Ocupa el puesto 112 entre 125 países analizados en el 'Índice de competitividad por el talento global' del grupo de recursos humanos Adecco.

Mujeres participando en una manifestación por la igualdad. EFE

España ocupa el puesto 112 entre 125 países analizados en oportunidades directivas a mujeres, si bien sube al puesto 50 cuando se analiza la brecha salarial de género, según el Índice de competitividad por el talento global del grupo de recursos humanos Adecco.

El índice publicado este lunes -centrado en la capacidad de los países para gestionar el talento a través de la atracción, crecimiento y retención del mismo-, España está también a la cola en aspectos como la colaboración en los organismos (puesto 107), la facilidad para contratar (puesto 105) y la relación del salario con la productividad (puesto 92).

Sin embargo, España presenta un buen comportamiento en todo lo que tiene que ver con el crecimiento y la retención del talento, similar al de los países de renta elevada. Respecto al año pasado, ha perdido posiciones en aspectos como la tolerancia a los inmigrantes o el respeto por el medio ambiente.

En términos generales, España está en el puesto 31 de los 125 estudiados y ocupa una posición superior a la de todos los países de América Latina, Asia central y meridional y África subsahariana. Ocupan puestos superiores el norte de África y Asia occidental, los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Qatar e Israel. Además, España se ha quedado rezagada por detrás de países emergentes de Asia como Malasia o Corea del Sur.

