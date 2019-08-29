La casa de modas Chanel escoge por primera vez a una modelo trans para ser el nuevo rostro de su marca de maquillaje. Así lo anunció Teddy Quinlivan, la joven de 25 años elegida por la firma: "Soy la primera persona abiertamente trans que trabaja para la casa de Chanel" anunció la modelo en su cuenta de Instagram.
Quinlivan confesó en el mismo mensaje haber sentido miedo al hacer pública su identidad trans: "Supe que dejaría de trabajar con algunas marcas, pensé que nunca trabajaría con la icónica casa de Chanel nunca más. Pero aquí estoy en Chanel Beauty Advertising", escribió.
La modelo hizo pública su identidad en 2017 a través de un vídeo de la CNN donde se sinceró sobre el acoso que sufrió en su vida. Desde entonces se ha convertido en un referente trans dentro de la industria y en una activista por los derechos y la visibilización del colectivo LGTBI.
La modelo describió toda su vida como "una pelea" al haber sufrido acoso
La modelo, que ya había trabajado en dos ocasiones con la casa francesa, describió toda su vida como "una pelea". En la publicación de Instagram, contó todo por lo que había tenido que pasar: "Desde ser acosada constantemente en la escuela, niños amenazándome con matarme (...) mi propio padre golpeándome y llamándome maricón, hasta recibir negativas por parte de la industria después de hablar públicamente sobre ser agredida sexualmente en el trabajo..."
"El mundo te derribará, te escupirá y te dirá que no vales nada. Es tu trabajo tener la fuerza para pararte y seguir adelante, para seguir luchando, porque si te rindes, nunca experimentarás las lágrimas del triunfo" concluyó la modelo.
💄CHANEL BEAUTY💄 -I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job... This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadn’t made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I’d stop working with some brands, I thought I’d never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen
Otro paso para la inclusión dentro de la moda
La elección de Quinlivan no ha sido el único caso de inclusión dentro de las grandes marcas de moda, a principios del mes de agosto se hacía público que la brasileña Valentina Sampaio se convertiría en la primera modelo trans de Victoria's Secret.
"Estoy levantando la bandera de la diversidad", declaraba la joven modelo de 22 años, quien afirma que su participación es "una conquista, un avance para nosotras las trans".
