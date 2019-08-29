Público
LGTBI Teddy Quinlivan se convierte en la primera modelo trans de Chanel

La joven hizo pública su identidad en 2017 y desde entonces se ha convertido en un referente dentro de la industria y en una activista por los derechos y la visibilización del colectivo LGTBI.

29/08/2019 - Foto de Teddy Quinlivan en su cuenta de Instagram

La casa de modas Chanel escoge por primera vez a una modelo trans para ser el nuevo rostro de su marca de maquillaje. Así lo anunció Teddy Quinlivan, la joven de 25 años elegida por la firma: "Soy la primera persona abiertamente trans que trabaja para la casa de Chanel" anunció la modelo en su cuenta de Instagram.  

Quinlivan confesó en el mismo mensaje haber sentido miedo al hacer pública su identidad trans: "Supe que dejaría de trabajar con algunas marcas, pensé que nunca trabajaría con la icónica casa de Chanel nunca más. Pero aquí estoy en Chanel Beauty Advertising", escribió.  

La modelo hizo pública su identidad en 2017 a través de un vídeo de la CNN donde se sinceró sobre el acoso que sufrió en su vida. Desde entonces se ha convertido en un referente trans dentro de la industria y en una activista por los derechos y la visibilización del colectivo LGTBI.  

La modelo describió toda su vida como "una pelea" al haber sufrido acoso

La modelo, que ya había trabajado en dos ocasiones con la casa francesa, describió toda su vida como "una pelea". En la publicación de Instagram, contó todo por lo que había tenido que pasar: "Desde ser acosada constantemente en la escuela, niños amenazándome con matarme (...) mi propio padre golpeándome y llamándome maricón, hasta recibir negativas por parte de la industria después de hablar públicamente sobre ser agredida sexualmente en el trabajo..." 

"El mundo te derribará, te escupirá y te dirá que no vales nada. Es tu trabajo tener la fuerza para pararte y seguir adelante, para seguir luchando, porque si te rindes, nunca experimentarás las lágrimas del triunfo" concluyó la modelo. 

Otro paso para la inclusión dentro de la moda 

La elección de Quinlivan no ha sido el único caso de inclusión dentro de las grandes marcas de moda, a principios del mes de agosto se hacía público que la brasileña Valentina Sampaio se convertiría en la primera modelo trans de Victoria's Secret. 

"Estoy levantando la bandera de la diversidad", declaraba la joven modelo de 22 años, quien afirma que su participación es "una conquista, un avance para nosotras las trans". 

