Los tenistas del Mutua Madrid Open dicen 'no' al maltrato

Los mejores tenistas de los torneos masculino y femenino del Mutua Madrid Open, que se disputa hasta el 9 de mayo en la Caja Mágica de Madrid, protagonizan una campaña de la Fundación Mutua Madrileña contra la violencia de género.

Naomi Osaka, Dominique Thiem, Fernando Verdasco, Elina Svitolina, Feliciano López, Kiki Bertens, Pablo Carreño, Alexander Zverev, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Carla Suárez, Juan Martín del Potro y Karolina Pliskova son tenistas que han participado en la pieza audiovisual de este año que responde a un lema directo y rotundo como es 'NO'.

Cuando se trata del maltrato solo conocemos una palabra" es la frase que sirve como hilo argumental a la pieza en la que todos los tenistas muestran su repulsa a cualquier tipo de violencia contra la pareja en un primer plano a cámara. "No más insultos, no más humillaciones, no más golpes", concluye la idea creativa.

El vídeo y los elementos gráficos de los que consta la campaña serán difundidos en televisión, prensa y las instalaciones de la Caja Mágica durante la celebración del Mutua Madrid Open, así como en redes sociales.

Cartel de la campaña de la Fundación Mutua Madrileña de sensibilización contra la violencia machista protagonizada por los tenistas que participane en el torneo Mutua Madrid Open. — CEDIDA/Fundación Mutua Madrileña

Con esta nueva iniciativa, a la que cada año se han ido sumando más jugadores, la Fundación Mutua Madrileña vuelve a llevar su línea de acción prioritaria contra la violencia de género al entorno del Mutua Madrid Open, valiéndose de la figura de los deportistas para que lancen un mensaje de rechazo a esta lacra social a toda la sociedad.

Desde 2014, la Fundación Mutua ha puesto en marcha iniciativas de este tipo en el entorno del torneo de tenis, interrumpidas únicamente en 2020 como consecuencia de la suspensión del torneo por la pandemia. En estos años se ha valido de lemas como "A mí no me gustas tú" o "Contra el maltrato, todos a una".