Un tercer avión español con 110 evacuados de Afganistán llegará este sábado a Madrid 

La aeronave ha seguido la misma ruta que los otros dos aviones con personal evacuado de Afganistán y aterrizará la tarde del sábado en la base aérea de Torrejón, Madrid.

Segundo avión español encargado de evacuar de Afganistán a 110 personas.
Segundo avión español encargado de evacuar de Afganistán a 110 personas. Ministerio De Defensa / Europa Press

madrid

Un tercer avión procedente de Kabul y con 110 colaboradores afganos y sus familias aterrizará este sábado por la tarde en la base aérea de Torrejón (Madrid), han informado fuentes del Ministerio de Defensa.

La aeronave ha seguido la misma ruta que los otros dos aviones con personal evacuado de Afganistán y ha aterrizado en las últimas horas en Dubai procedente del aeropuerto de Kabul. De ahí el avión partirá hacia Torrejón, a donde se espera que llegue a este sábado por la tarde.

El primer avión con personal afgano evacuado llegó a Madrid el pasado jueves con 53 personas a bordo, mientras que el segundo, en el que había 110 repatriados, llegó a la base aérea de Torrejón el viernes alrededor de las 20.30 de la tarde.

Estos vuelos se enmarcan en el acuerdo alcanzado por los Veintisiete a propuesta del Gobierno español para que España sirva de 'hub' de entrada para los afganos que trabajaron para el bloque y sus familias y su posterior distribución en base a cuotas por el resto de países.

De hecho, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, recibirá este sábado a las 12.30 horas a la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen; al presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, y al Alto Representante de la UE para Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, en la base aérea de Torrejón de Ardoz para visitar el dispositivo de atención y acogida de ciudadanos europeos y colaboradores afganos instalado en la base.

Previamente a la visita a las instalaciones temporales de acogida, mantendrán un encuentro en el contexto de la emergencia que supone la crisis en Afganistán. Tras la vista realizarán una comparecencia conjunta ante los medios de comunicación.

