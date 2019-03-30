Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Terremoto Grecia Un seísmo de magnitud 5,3 en escala Richter sacude el noroeste de Atenas

Se produjo en una zona marina y, aunque causó daños materiales, no dejó víctimas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La súper luna de nieve sobre el Acrópolis en Atenas, Grecia | REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

La súper luna de nieve sobre el Acrópolis en Atenas, Grecia | REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Un seísmo de magnitud 5,3 en la escala de Richter sacudió hoy la costa norte del golfo de Corinto, cerca de la ciudad de Patras, sin causar víctimas.

Según informó el Instituto Geodinámico de Atenas, el terremoto tuvo lugar a las 10.46 GMT en una zona marina y a una profundidad focal de solo 10 kilómetros.

A pesar de que el epicentro se encontraba a 130 kilómetros al oeste de Atenas, el temblor pudo sentirse en la capital y en la región de Atica.
En Grecia los movimientos telúricos ocurren con cierta frecuencia debido a la confluencia de dos placas tectónicas.

El terremoto potente más reciente, con una magnitud de 6,4, tuvo lugar el 26 de octubre del año pasado cerca de la isla de Zante.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad