El presunto yihadista detenido este miércoles en Marruecos, y que supuestamente pretendía atentar en Sevilla, no tenía aún planes concretos ni inminentes para llevar a cabo esa acción terrorista. Así lo han manifestado fuentes de la lucha antiterrorista, que han recalcado que el arrestado, cuyo domicilio en Sevilla registró ayer la Policía Nacional, tenía intenciones de atentar, aunque no lo había madurado.
Se trata de Zouhair el Bouhdidi, un joven de 23 años que estudiaba en la Universidad de Sevilla y que, según han precisado otras fuentes de la investigación, es hijo de un imán. El joven fue arrestado por agentes de los servicios de información españoles y marroquíes en un operación dirigida por el Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 4 y la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional.
Los agentes registraron su casa e intervinieron documentación y material informático que están analizando
Durante casi tres horas, la Policía registró la casa donde el presunto yihadista vivía desde hace más de un año con sus padres y tres hermanas, ubicada en el barrio de Su Eminencia de la capital hispalense. Los agentes intervinieron documentación y material informático que están analizando.
El yihadista marroquí tenía intención de cometer un atentado de forma individual pero el Estado Islámico (EI) le recomendó esperar hasta recibir nuevas instrucciones, según fuentes marroquíes.
Al Bouhdidi no fue detenido este miércoles, como se informó en un principio, sino que fue arrestado el pasado martes 9 de abril en la ciudad marroquí de Casablanca.
Marruecos se niega a hacer comentarios
El Gobierno marroquí se negó este jueves a comentar la detención por sus servicios de seguridad del presunto terrorista. En la rueda de prensa semanal posterior al Consejo de Gobierno, el portavoz del Ejecutivo, el ministro Mustafa Jalfi, declinó responder a una pregunta sobre los detalles de esta operación antiterrorista desarrollada por los servicios de seguridad españoles y marroquíes.
El ministro precisó que la información sobre política antiterrorista compete al Buró Central de Investigación Judicial (BCIJ, órgano antiterrorista), pero este organismo tampoco se ha pronunciado, contra lo que suele ser habitual. Por su parte, tampoco el Ministerio del Interior ni la Policía marroquí han querido pronunciarse sobre esta operación.
