Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Teruel abusos Condenado un padre a 20 años de prisión por abusar sexualmente de sus dos hijas menores

La Audiencia Provincial de Teruel ha retirado al autor del delito la patria potestad de las niñas e impuesto el pago de una indemnización de 45.000 euros por los daños psíquicos y morales. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EUROPA PRESS

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EUROPA PRESS

La Audiencia Provincial de Teruel ha condenado a un hombre a 20 años de cárcel por un delito de violencia en el ámbito familiar y dos de abuso sexual continuado a sus dos hijas menores de edad. 

Además, el tribunal le ha impuesto el pago de una indemnización de 45.000 euros, 30.000 euros a la menor de 11 años, por los daños psíquicos y morales sufridos y 15.000 euros a la otra de 6 años, ha confirmado el Heraldo de Aragón

El padre, en prisión provisional desde enero de 2018, abusó sexualmente de la mayor de sus hijas desde los cuatro años hasta que cumplió ocho, mientras que con la segunda hija realizó distintos tocamientos. 

Los magistrados han retirado la patria potestad de las menores y le impiden acercarse a ellas y a su madre durante un periodo de 15 años. 

"Han venido sucediendo constantes actos de menosprecio, humillación e insultos a la madre”, recogen medio aragoneses. 

Según el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Aragón (TSJA), los hechos relatados durante el juicio del pasado 14 de octubre confirman que el condenado es culpable de "frecuentes castigos físicos, menosprecios e insultos a las hijas" desde el año 2004 y hasta el momento de la crisis familiar en su domicilio de enero de 2018.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad