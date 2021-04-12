Estás leyendo: Un muerto y una herida grave en un tiroteo frente a un hospital de París

Un muerto y una herida grave en un tiroteo frente a un hospital de París

Las autoridades francesas investigan el posible móvil de este suceso, mientras que el supuesto autor de los hechos se ha dado a la fuga. 

Un agente de la Policía francesa acordona una calle cerca del hospital Henri Dunant en París, Francia
Un agente de la Policía francesa acordona una calle cerca del hospital Henri Dunant en París, Francia. YOAN VALAT / EFE

Un hombre ha resultado muerto y una mujer herida de gravedad frente a un hospital en París por los disparos efectuados por un individuo que se ha dado a la fuga, informaron este lunes los medios franceses.

Este suceso, cuyas motivaciones aún se desconocen, se produjo frente al hospital Henry Dunant, situado en el distrito XVI de la capital francesa.

Según medios locales el supuesto agresor huyó del lugar de los hechos en una motocicleta. Las autoridades francesas investigan el posible móvil de este suceso.

