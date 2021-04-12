parís
Un hombre ha resultado muerto y una mujer herida de gravedad frente a un hospital en París por los disparos efectuados por un individuo que se ha dado a la fuga, informaron este lunes los medios franceses.
Este suceso, cuyas motivaciones aún se desconocen, se produjo frente al hospital Henry Dunant, situado en el distrito XVI de la capital francesa.
Según medios locales el supuesto agresor huyó del lugar de los hechos en una motocicleta. Las autoridades francesas investigan el posible móvil de este suceso.
((Habrá ampliación))
