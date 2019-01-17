Público
Totalán La Guardia Civil toma declaración al pocero y al dueño de la finca del pozo donde cayó Julen

No se tramitó ningún permiso para excavar el pozo en busca de agua y en ningún departamento del Gobierno autonómico consta que se solicitase

Miembros del operativo de rescate de Julen en Totalán | EFE

El dueño de la finca del pozo donde cayó Julen, el niño de 2 años que se intenta rescatar desde el pasado domingo en Totalán (Málaga), ha prestado declaración ante la Guardia Civil tras el suceso, al igual que lo hizo el profesional que ejecutó la prospección.

Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han informado este jueves que ambos han declarado, aunque las autoridades en reiteradas comparecencias no han precisado datos al respecto al destacar que se centran en estos momentos en las tareas de búsqueda del pequeño.

El empresario que efectuó el pozo, Antonio Sánchez, ha asegurado este miércoles  que taponó el orificio y que su actuación fue modificada posteriormente, información que facilitó a la Guardia Civil. El pocero se desplazó el martes hasta el puesto de mando del operativo de rescate, a requerimiento del instituto armado, y está convencido de que su proceder fue correcto.

La Junta de Andalucía no tramitó ningún permiso para excavar el pozo en busca de agua y en ningún departamento del Gobierno autonómico consta que se solicitase, según fuentes de la Consejería de Empleo, de la que depende la Dirección General de Minas, donde se tienen que pedir.

En caso de haber tenido permiso, los responsables de la obra tendrían que haber tramitado un segundo expediente -aunque solo si hubiesen encontrado agua- para poder extraerla legalmente.

Este segundo trámite corresponde a la Dirección General de Dominio Público Hidráulico y Calidad de las Aguas en la Demarcación de las Cuencas Mediterráneas Andaluzas, dependiente de la Consejería de Medio Ambiente, donde tampoco consta petición.

