La Universidad de Verano se ha consolidado como la cita con más asistentes de la militancia anticapitalista. Una de las reuniones más esperada por la izquierda a la que puede inscribirse todas las personas sin necesidad de ser militante.

Fotografía de uno de los foros de la edición de 2018 de la Universidad de Verano Anticapitalista. Anticapitalistas

Tras un año de parón por el coronavirus, Anticapitalistas vuelve a abrir las puertas de su Universidad de Verano en su XI edición. El evento reunió a más de 1.000 asistentes en 2019 en La Granja, en Segovia.

Este año las instalaciones contaran con protocolo covid para la seguridad de quienes estén interesados en acudir, según informa la organización en un comunicado. Algunas de estas medidas diferenciarán notablemente el evento de 2021 de otras ediciones anteriores, así, este año solo durará tres días y habrá un aforo más reducido.

Una de las reuniones más esperada por la izquierda a la que puede inscribirse todas las personas sin necesidad de ser militante. La organización ha difundido un vídeo para animar a que acudan al evento.

El objetivo del evento es "construir un punto de encuentro de activistas sociales y políticos para pensar cómo transformar las cosas, cómo abrir puntos de reflexión desde el pluralismo para repensar el ciclo político que viene y cómo construir las luchas sociales, feministas y ecologistas que están por venir en el futuro inmediato" afirman desde la organización", informa Anticapitalistas.

Al encuentro acudirán algunas caras públicas como Teresa Rodríguez o Miguel Urbán. Así como otras personas invitadas como los periodistas Miquel Ramos o Cristina Monge, la diputada de la CUP Eulàlia Reguant, la portavoz del 8M chileno Karina Nohales y la diputada del PSOL brasileño Taliria Petrone.

Asimismo, también estarán presentes intelectuales como Emmanuel Rodríguez, Montserrat Galcerán, Pedro Ramiro, Begoña Zabala y Amador Fernández, junto a representantes de luchas sindicales como Airbus o las jornaleras del campo, movimientos sociales como el Sindicato de Inquilinas de Catalunya o las trabajadoras del hogar de Sintrahocu y diversos colectivos por la lucha trans, las pensiones o la salud mental, entre otros.

Además , entre la oferta cultural destaca también entre la oferta cultural del programa el monólogo de Pamela Palenciano 'No solo duelen los golpes' y los conciertos de María Ruiz y La Mare.

