valència
La Policía Nacional ha detenido en València a un hombre de 52 años por presuntamente arrancar de un mordisco la falange de un dedo al actual novio de su expareja. Tenía en vigor una orden de alejamiento sobre la mujer, también presente en la pelea.
Sobre las nueve de la noche, la víctima denunció esta agresión que sufrió días anteriores en la avenida de la Plata, donde se encontraba con su actual pareja, informa Jefatura en un comunicado.
Allí supuestamente se presentó el sospechoso, que se dirigió a ella y empezó a insultarla e increparla. El altercado se inicio cuando el novio intentó proteger a su pareja, tras lo que el agresor le propinó un fuerte mordisco en el dedo de la mano derecha.
El herido fue intervenido quirúrgicamente para amputarle la falange y estuvo ingresado en el Hospital Doctor Peset de València durante seis días.
Tras las pesquisas, los policías comprobaron que al agresor le constaba una prohibición de acercarse a menos de 300 metros sobre su expareja, dictada por el Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Valencia.
Una vez identificado, el hombre fue detenido por un presunto delito de quebrantamiento de condena y otro de lesiones. Tiene antecedentes y ya ha pasado a disposición judicial.
