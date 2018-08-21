Una vaquilla falleció este pasado domingo en Benicarló (Castellón) tras caer al agua durante la celebración de los Bous a la Mar. El animal se encontraba sin vida cuando lo devolvieron al recinto, y los festejos quedaron suspendidos.
Según relata el Ayuntamiento en un comunicado, la vaquilla de la ganadería Hermanos Belles de la Torre d'en Besora (Castellón) era una de las exhibidas en los tradicionales Bous a la Mar, que se celebran en el recinto taurino ubicado en el puerto pesquero de Benicarló.
Pasadas las doce del mediodía, el animal cayó al mar e "inmediatamente se activó el protocolo de seguridad", que consiste en la aproximación de una barca que vigila el festejo por si ocurren este tipo de situaciones, ha explicado la alcaldesa de Benicarló, Xaro Miralles.
La vaquilla fue rescatada y trasladada a la rampa de subida a la plaza, pero estuvo un rato fuera del agua y "se desplomó como fulminada", según la versión de algunos testigos presenciales recogida por el consistorio.
Pese a los intentos de reanimación, el animal ya estaba fallecido cuando fue sacado del agua, tras lo que fue cargado en un camión para sacarlo del recinto taurino. El Ayuntamiento acordó la suspensión de los Bous a la Mar tras el incidente.
