Violación Detenido un británico de 20 años por un supuesto caso de violación en Magaluf

La Guardia Civil informa de que los hechos ocurrieron entre las 2 y las 7 horas de la madrugada, cuando el detenido y una joven británica de 23 años empezaron a mantener "un contacto consentido", hasta que en el hotel de la joven esta comenzó a sentirse "asediada" y pidió auxilio.

Zona de ocio de Magaluf. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un británico de 20 años por un supuesto caso de violación de una mujer de la misma nacionalidad ocurrido durante la madrugada del viernes en Magaluf.

El instituto armado ha informado a Efe este sábado de que los hechos ocurrieron entre las 2 y las 7 horas de la madrugada, cuando el detenido y una joven británica de 23 años empezaron a mantener "un contacto consentido", hasta que en el hotel de la joven esta comenzó a sentirse "asediada" y pidió auxilio.

La Guardia Civil detuvo entonces al hombre, que finalmente quedó libre tras ser presentado ante la autoridad judicial, ya que la mujer no quiso presentar denuncia.

