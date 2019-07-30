Juana Rivas ha denunciado ante el Juzgado de Instrucción 3 de Granada a su expareja, el italiano Francesco Arcuri, por presuntos delitos de violencia doméstica, lesiones y amenazas hacia los dos hijos menores que tienen en común y ha solicitado la adopción de medidas urgentes para protegerlos antes de que tengan que regresar con su padre a Italia el próximo 14 de agosto.
En la denuncia, se expone que los hechos denunciados habrían ocurrido entre el 14 de mayo y el 6 de junio y que no se encuentran judicializados ni en España ni en Italia. Los pequeños, de 13 y 5 años, se encuentran pasando el verano con su madre, que deberá devolverlos el 14 de agosto al padre, el cual tiene su custodia exclusiva.
Rivas solicita que antes de esa fecha se adopten distintas medidas cautelares que aparten al padre de los niños hasta que se investiguen los hechos denunciados, como una orden de alejamiento e incomunicación, o la suspensión de la patria potestad. "Bien sea otorgándole a ella la guardia y custodia provisional, bien a la abuela materna o, en última instancia, pasando los menores a estar bajo la tutela de la Administración".
Junto a ello se solicita la urgente adopción de medidas penales y civiles de protección de los menores antes de que tengan que regresar a Italia el próximo 14 de agosto.
Habrá ampliación.
