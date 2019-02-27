Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violencia infantil Detenidos los padres de un menor por maltratarlo al no aceptar su condición sexual

Lo vieron "afeminado" y comenzaron a pegarle e insultarle, e incluso le propusieron más libertad si cambiaba. También querían llevarlo a un médico para 'curarse'.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en València a los padres de un menor de edad como presuntos autores de un delito de malos tratos en el ámbito familiar, agravado por conducta constitutiva de delito de odio. El hombre, de 37 años, y la madre, de 35, presuntamente han pegado e insultado durante años al menor tras no aceptar su condición sexual.

La investigación arrancó a mediados de febrero al tener conocimiento la Policía de que el menor podría ser objeto de maltrato por sus padres por su condición sexual, informa la Jefatura Superior en un comunicado.

Le propusieron más libertad si cambiaba

Al parecer, el joven había vivido con sus abuelos en su país de origen hasta que se mudó a España a vivir con sus padres. En algún momento de la convivencia lo vieron "afeminado" y comenzaron a pegarle e insultarle porque no aceptaban su condición sexual.

Los padres incluso propusieron a su hijo que si cambiaba le dejarían más libertad y le llevarían a un médico para 'curarse' de su orientación sexual. Por todo ello, una vez comprobados los hechos, fueron arrestados como presuntos autores de un delito de malos tratos habituales en el ámbito familiar, agravado por conducta constitutiva de delito de odio.

Los detenidos, ambos con antecedentes, han quedado en libertad tras pasar a disposición judicial, con una orden de alejamiento hacia su hijo. Por su parte, el menor ha quedado bajo la guarda y custodia de un familiar.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad