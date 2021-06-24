madrid
Este viernes entra en vigor el primer tratado internacional sobre la violencia y el acoso en el mundo del trabajo, dos años después de su adopción por la Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo (CIT) de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT).
Hasta la fecha, seis países han ratificado el Convenio sobre la violencia y el acoso, 2019 (núm. 190) – Argentina, Ecuador, Fiji, Namibia, Somalia y Uruguay–. Los países ratificantes están legalmente obligados por las disposiciones de la Convención un año después de la ratificación, según informa la OIT.
La convención reconoce el derecho de los trabajadores a un entorno de trabajo libre de este tipo de malas prácticas y establece pautas para luchar contra ellas. Así, proporciona la primera definición internacional de violencia y acoso en el mundo del trabajo, incluida la violencia y el acoso de género.
Desde la OIT destacan que la violencia y el acoso en el trabajo adoptan diversas formas y provocan daños físicos, psicológicos, sexuales y económicos y señalan que la pandemia "ha destacado aún más el problema", con muchas formas de violencia y acoso relacionados con el trabajo que se han denunciado en todos los países desde que comenzó el brote, "en particular contra mujeres y grupos vulnerables".
"Un mejor futuro del trabajo está libre de violencia y acoso", explica el director de la OIT, Guy Ryder en su mensaje para lanzar la campaña mundial. Además, insta a los países a que ratifiquen el Convenio y ayuden a construir, junto con los empleadores, los trabajadores y sus organizaciones, una "vida laboral digna, segura y saludable para todos".
