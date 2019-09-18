Un fotógrafo profesional ha sido detenido por la Policía en Gran Canaria acusado de haber engañado a 43 chicas menores de edad con la oferta de hacerles retratos que promocionaran su posible carrera como modelos para tomar imágenes suyas desnudas o con poses sexuales explícitas.
Según ha informado la Dirección General de Policía en un comunicado, en el domicilio del detenido los agentes han encontrado discos duros con imágenes de contenido pornográfico con menores, escondidos en el doble fondo de una cama.
El fotógrafo ofertaba books de fotos gratuitos y engañaba a los padres al firmar contratos que luego no se cumplían.
La investigación se inició en febrero de 2018
La investigación comenzó en febrero de 2018, gracias a la denuncia de una de las víctimas y la de su madre. En la declaración ambas explicaron que el presunto autor había fotografiado a la menor sin el consentimiento y que se había negado a entregarle las fotografía.
Al comprobar los hechos, los agentes detuvieron a un hombre de 52 años natural de Gran Canaria y realizaron un registro en su domicilio, donde intervinieron múltiples discos duros externos y gran cantidad de material documental, localizando los dispositivos que contenían las imágenes sexuales ocultas en un doble fondo situado en la cama de un dormitorio.
Las víctimas tenían entre 14 y 18 años
El fotógrafo comenzaba las sesiones con diversos vestuarios, pero poco a poco pedía a las jóvenes que se quitasen prendas hasta quedarse desnudas para fotografiarlas. Esas fotografías que solo veía él, ya que a los padres les entregaba fotografías normales de estudio.
La investigación se ha prolongado por la gran cantidad de material fotográfico que ha sido objeto de estudio, si bien el hallazgo de los contratos del servicio de "colaboración artística" ha sido clave para poder cotejar los datos e identificar a las 43 víctimas.
