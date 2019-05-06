Público
Violencia machista Un hombre trata de degollar a una mujer e intenta suicidarse en Zaragoza

El conductor de un autobús urbano que pasaba por el lugar se ha percatado de la agresión y ha intentado mediar. Han trasladado a la víctima al hospital con heridas muy graves.

Policía Nacional. Europa Press

Un hombre ha tratado de degollar esta tarde a una mujer en Zaragoza y después se ha autolesionado con la misma arma blanca con la que ha cometido la agresión, según han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Aragón.

Los hechos han sucedido poco antes de las 20:30 horas en el Camino del Pilón, en el barrio de Miralbueno de la capital aragonesa. Según las fuentes, el hombre y la mujer, cuya relación se desconoce, estaban en el interior de un coche cuando han empezado a discutir y forcejear.

El conductor de un autobús urbano que pasaba por el lugar se ha percatado de que el hombre estaba intentando cortar el cuello a la mujer y, según han explicado desde la Policía Nacional, ha intentado mediar. Ha sido en ese momento cuando el hombre se ha autolesionado con la misma arma blanca.

Hasta el lugar de los hechos se han desplazado patrullas de la Policía Nacional y ambulancias, que han trasladado a la víctima al hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza con heridas muy graves. Su agresor ha sido trasladado, por su parte, al Hospital Clínico, donde ha ingresado después de haber sido detenido.

