Violencia machista Las Kellys denuncian que una camarera fue agredida sexualmente por un cliente y que el hotel la obligó a seguir trabajando cerca de él

Las trabajadoras y la Plataforma 8M de la isla canaria critican que los responsables no llamasen a un médico ni a la policía. 

Camarera de piso trabajando /CCOO

Foto de archivo de una camarera de piso trabajando en un hotel. / CC.OO.

Las Kellys y la Plataforma 8M de Lanzarote han denunciado un presunto intento de agresión sexual sufrida por una camarera de piso cuando limpiaba la habitación de un cliente.

El colectivo de trabajadoras critica que los responsables del establecimiento, perteneciente a una gran cadena, no auxiliasen a la presunta víctima. "No llamaron a un médico, no llamaron a la policía".

A través de un comunicado, la asociación de camareras de piso de Lanzarote van más allá en su denuncia, pues aseguran que la obligaron a seguir trabajando cerca de la habitación "donde se cometió el delito".

"Exigimos la elaboración de los planes de Igualdad y de los protocolos de actuación en las agresiones sexistas, con la correspondiente formación del personal tanto de la empresa privada como pública”, añaden Las Kellys.

En la nota, difundida a través de Facebook y Twitter, las Kellys insisten en que "es hora de aprender y dejar de justificarse por el desconocimiento", por lo que abogan por "trabajar para hacer una sociedad igualitaria entre todas y todos”.

