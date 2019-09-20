Las Kellys y la Plataforma 8M de Lanzarote han denunciado un presunto intento de agresión sexual sufrida por una camarera de piso cuando limpiaba la habitación de un cliente.

El colectivo de trabajadoras critica que los responsables del establecimiento, perteneciente a una gran cadena, no auxiliasen a la presunta víctima. "No llamaron a un médico, no llamaron a la policía".

A través de un comunicado, la asociación de camareras de piso de Lanzarote van más allá en su denuncia, pues aseguran que la obligaron a seguir trabajando cerca de la habitación "donde se cometió el delito".

"Exigimos la elaboración de los planes de Igualdad y de los protocolos de actuación en las agresiones sexistas, con la correspondiente formación del personal tanto de la empresa privada como pública”, añaden Las Kellys.

En la nota, difundida a través de Facebook y Twitter, las Kellys insisten en que "es hora de aprender y dejar de justificarse por el desconocimiento", por lo que abogan por "trabajar para hacer una sociedad igualitaria entre todas y todos”.

