La confirmación por parte del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra de la sentencia que condena a los miembros de La Manada por abuso sexual y no por violación, como pedían las acusaciones, ha vuelto a generar, al igual que sucedió en abril, un fuerte rechazo.

Por ese motivo, se han convocado concentraciones contra esta sentencia en todo el país iniciaron su marcha a partir de las 18:00 y las 19:00 horas, según la ciudad, frente a las principales instituciones y edificios, representantes de una justicia a la que han calificado de patriarcal.

"Los y las juezas que firman la vergonzosa sentencia de 'La Manada' deberían ser expulsados fulminantemente de la judicatura de forma inmediata", critica Ana García, miembro del Sindicato Libres y Combativas y del Sindicato de Estudiantes, frente al Ministerio de Justicia de Madrid. En la capital un grupo mostraba su indignación con lemas como "si no nos matan, no nos creen"; "jueces, fiscales, también son culpables"; o "no es abuso, es violación".

¡¡#LaManada es el sistema!! gritamos en Madrid delante del Ministerio de 'Justicia'.



Contra la #JusticiaPatriarcal, ¡feministas organizadas en las calles! ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/JSQfrUGKSw — Libres y Combativas ♀ (@LibrsyCombativs) 5 de diciembre de 2018

Colectivos feministas de más de veinte ciudades, entre las que se encuentran Bilbao, Valencia, Oviedo, Sevilla o Zaragoza, se han querido sumar al rechazo de una sentencia que ha confirmado la condena de nueve años de prisión por un delito continuado de abuso sexual, que descarta la agresión al haber dudas sobre si hubo intimidación. Sin embargo, esta vez existe un voto particular formulado por dos de los cinco magistrados que estiman que habría que condenar a los cinco procesados por un delito continuado de agresión sexual, que supondría penas de 14 años, tres meses y un día.