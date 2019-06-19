Público
Violencia machista La mujer asesinada en Córdoba, víctima oficial número 1.000 de la violencia machista

Con el asesinato de Ana Lucía Silva ya son 25 las mujeres que han sido asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de 2019. Un total de 14 menores han quedado huérfanos por la violencia de género este año, 244 desde 2013.

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista | EFE

La Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género ha confirmado que el asesinato de Ana Lucía Silva el pasado viernes en Córdoba fue un crimen machista, el número mil desde que empezaron a registrarse las estadísticas en 2003. Con la víctima de Córdoba son 25 las mujeres que han sido asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de 2019 y continúan en investigación los casos de Romina Celeste, asesinada en Lanzarote a principios de año, y el de Lisbete, la joven de 29 años en Ayamonte (Huelva). Un total de 14 menores han quedado huérfanos por la violencia de género este año, 244 desde 2013.

Ana Lucía Silva, de 49 años, fue asesinada por su pareja —que se encontraba en libertad condicional por el asesinato de su anterior compañera sentimental—, quien tras cometer el crimen incendió la vivienda y se suicidó, por lo que no podrá ser juzgado. Se trata de la víctima mortal número mil desde que el Gobierno comenzó a registrar los crímenes de género en 2003.

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Una llamada que no deja rastro en la factura, si bien hay que borrarla del registro de llamadas del teléfono móvil. Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10, y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.

