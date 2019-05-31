Público
Violencia machista Una mujer embarazada de ocho meses pierde al bebé tras una presunta paliza de su novio

La Policía ha detenido al hombre, de 34 años, inicialmente como autor de un presunto delito de violencia de género, ante los indicios y las declaraciones del personal facultativo y las contradicciones habidas entre la propia pareja.

Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid./ Europa Press

La Policía Nacional de Valladolid ha detenido a un varón acusado de propinar una paliza a su pareja, embarazada de ocho meses, que ha perdido el bebé a consecuencia supuestamente de los golpes recibidos, según informaron fuentes próximas a la investigación. Los hechos se produjeron en la tarde de ayer cuando la gestante, de 31 años, ingresó en el Hospital Clínico Universitario, donde fue atendida al sufrir un aborto.

Fue a posteriori, sobre las 19.15 horas, cuando el Juzgado de Guardia dio aviso a la Policía Nacional de que dicho aborto podría estar motivado por las lesiones y hematomas que presentaba la mujer.

Ante ello, agentes de la policía acudieron al centro, donde estaba presente el supuesto agresor, y ante los indicios y las declaraciones del personal facultativo y las contradicciones habidas entre la propia pareja se procedió a la detención a J.B.C, de 34 años, inicialmente como autor de un presunto delito de violencia de género. De las diligencias se encarga ya el Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Valladolid.

