La Policía Nacional de Valladolid ha detenido a un varón acusado de propinar una paliza a su pareja, embarazada de ocho meses, que ha perdido el bebé a consecuencia supuestamente de los golpes recibidos, según informaron fuentes próximas a la investigación. Los hechos se produjeron en la tarde de ayer cuando la gestante, de 31 años, ingresó en el Hospital Clínico Universitario, donde fue atendida al sufrir un aborto.
Fue a posteriori, sobre las 19.15 horas, cuando el Juzgado de Guardia dio aviso a la Policía Nacional de que dicho aborto podría estar motivado por las lesiones y hematomas que presentaba la mujer.
Ante ello, agentes de la policía acudieron al centro, donde estaba presente el supuesto agresor, y ante los indicios y las declaraciones del personal facultativo y las contradicciones habidas entre la propia pareja se procedió a la detención a J.B.C, de 34 años, inicialmente como autor de un presunto delito de violencia de género. De las diligencias se encarga ya el Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Valladolid.
