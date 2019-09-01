Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista Tres hombres agreden sexualmente a una turista en Girona

La joven de 27 años ha denunciado que tres hombres la asaltaron al salir de un pub de esta localidad y la llevaron por la fuerza hasta la playa, donde la agredieron sexualmente.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
telefono maltrato 016

telefono maltrato 016

Una turista de 27 años ha denunciado ante los Mossos d’Esquadra haber sido agredida sexualmente en la madrugada de este domingo por tres individuos, a los que no conocía, en la playa de Platja d’Aro (Girona) al salir de un pub de esta localidad de la Costa Brava.

Según fuentes de la investigación, sobre las 06.38 horas de este domingo los Mossos han recibido una llamada que les alertaba de que una turista había sido violada por tres desconocidos en la playa de Platja d’Aro.

Se han desplazado hasta el lugar varias patrullas, y la víctima, una mujer francesa de 27 años, les ha explicado que había salido de fiesta con una amiga, que habían estado en varios locales y que en un momento concreto ella ha salido sola de un pub y tres desconocidos la habían abordado.

Según el relato de la víctima, los tres hombres la han llevado por la fuerza hasta la playa y allí la han agredido sexualmente. En cuanto ha podido, la víctima ha pedido ayuda y quienes la han atendido han alertado a la policía de lo sucedido.

Tras escuchar el relato, una ambulancia del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) ha trasladado a la mujer hasta el Hospital de Palamós y los Mossos han abierto una investigación y están buscando posibles testigos de los hechos e imágenes de cámaras de seguridad que puedan ser utilizadas para identificar y localizar a los presuntos agresores.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad