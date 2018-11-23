De nuevo, el tribunal que juzgó a La Manada vuelve al centro de la polémica con otra sentencia difícil de entender. En esta ocasión, los tres jueces de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra absolvieron a un hombre acusado de agredir sexualmente a su pareja. Condenaron al acusado a diez meses de cárcel por golpearla con un cenicero y pegarle puñetazos, pero le absolvieron por violación, a pesar de que la Fiscalía pedía diez años de cárcel y de que ya había sido condenado una década antes por una violación a otra mujer, según informa la Cadena Ser.

Los jueces consideraron que el delito no quedó acreditado a pesar de la petición del fiscal y de la acusación particular, que solicitaba 12 años de cárcel. La víctima sufrió agresiones físicas y verbales y relató que, pese a negarse y oponer resistencia, su pareja la forzó a mantener relaciones sexuales por vía anal usando la violencia.



Según testificó la víctima, estas agresiones se predujeron de forma repetida durante los dos meses que duró la relación, pero el tribunal —más concretamente el magistrado Ricardo González, que emitió el voto particular de absolución en la sentencia de La Manada— consideró que la mujer había incurrido en varias contradicciones y que había dado versiones diferentes, estimó relevante que no quisiese denunciar y que acabase consintiendo, aunque no le gustasen, las penetraciones anales para no soportar discusiones, insultos y golpes.