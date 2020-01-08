Público
Violencia sexual Detienen a dos adolescentes por una violación grupal a una menor en Palma

La agresión sexual se produjo durante Nochebuena en la barriada de Camp Redó de la ciudad mallorquina. La Policía investiga si otros jóvenes podrían estar también involucrados en la violación.

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista. / EFE (LAVANDEIRA JR)

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a dos adolescentes por participar, presuntamente, en una violación grupal a una menor de 14 años en Palma esta Nochebuena. Se investiga si otros jóvenes podrían estar también involucrados en la agresión sexual.

Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han detallado que los hechos se produjeron en la Nochebuena y la madrugada del día de Navidad, después de que la menor se encontrara con unos chicos en el barrio de Son Gotleu, donde, al parecer, consumieron bebidas alcohólicas. 

Posteriormente, el grupo se desplazó hasta Camp Redó, y fue en una vivienda de esa barriada donde se habría cometido la violación de la menor por parte de varios de los jóvenes. 

A partir de la declaración de la víctima, los investigadores determinaron que los dos menores detenidos este martes habían participado activamente en la agresión y analizan si los otros integrantes del grupo también la violaron o facilitaron la conducta de sus compañeros. La Policía no descarta detener en las próximas horas a otros implicados.

