Vivienda El TS confirma la nulidad de la tasa municipal de Barcelona de pisos vacíos

La sentencia del Supremo establece que el consistorio no es competente para aprobar disposiciones de carácter general en esta materia.

Pisos de Barcelona. Europa Press

El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la nulidad de la tasa que el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona aprobó en 2016 para gravar las viviendas que lleven más de dos años vacías al entender que la actividad gravada por dicha tasa no es competencia municipal.

De esta forma, el alto tribunal ha desestimado el recurso del consistorio y ha confirmado la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya que anuló dicha tasa y que dio la razón a la Sociedad de Gestión de Activos Procedentes de la Reestructuración Bancaria, S.A. (SAREB).

Entre otros argumentos, la sentencia del Supremo establece que el consistorio no es competente para aprobar disposiciones de carácter general en esta materia. 

