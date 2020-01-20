Varias decenas de activistas y vecinos del barrio del Clot de Barcelona han evitado este lunes el desahucio de un hombre de 92 años de su vivienda, sentándose delante de la puerta y haciendo resistencia pacífica.
Fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra han informado de que el desahucio se ha suspendido, por el momento, al no ser posible sacar una por una a las personas que se encontraban delante de la puerta de la casa del anciano.
El Observatorio de la Vivienda y el Turismo del Clot-Camp de l'Arpa ha indicado, por su parte, en varios tuits que la ejecución judicial del desahucio se ha pospuesto hasta el próximo 11 de febrero debido al estado de salud del inquilino, con grado 2 de dependencia.
🌊#TsunamiRepressiu ara mateix al Camp de l'Arpa de #Barcelona: Mossos estan executant el desnonament d'un veí de 92 anys.— Tsunami Repressiu (@repressiu) January 20, 2020
