Estás leyendo: El volcán de Cumbre Vieja sigue sin dar una tregua a La Palma: la calidad del aire es extremadamente desfavorable

Público
Público

El volcán de Cumbre Vieja sigue sin dar una tregua a La Palma: la calidad del aire es extremadamente desfavorable

El Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) ha detectado este domingo un total de 18 seísmos en La Palma, de los que tan solo tres de ellos fueron sentidos por la población, aunque no superaron la magnitud 3,4.

06/11/2021 El volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en La Palma, visto desde el municipio de El Paso.
El volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en La Palma, visto desde el municipio de El Paso. Elvira Urquijo A. / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

La calidad del aire continúa siendo extremadamente desfavorable en La Palma por la presencia de partículas pm10. Así lo ha comunicado la Dirección General de Seguridad y Emergencias del Gobierno de Canarias, que apunta más concretamente a los municipios de Tazacorte, Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, Tijarafe y Puntagorda, en La Palma, por la presencia de partículas pm10.

La erupción del volcán de Cumbre Vieja continúa causando estragos. Según ha precisado el Gobierno canario, se ha superado el valor diario de 150 μg/m3 en la estación de Los Llanos de Aridane desde el día 2 de noviembre de 2021.

La declaración, vigente desde el sábado a las 17 horas, está motivada por la presencia de pequeñas partículas dispersas en la atmósfera, y cuyo diámetro es menor que 1 micrómetro, según recoge la Agencia Efe.

18 terremotos este domingo en La Palma

Como ayer indicó el comité del Plan de Emergencias Volcánicas de Canarias (Pevolca), no hay datos científicos que indiquen que a corto plazo va a acabar la erupción volcánica. Tanto su portavoz, Carmen López, como su director técnico, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, informaron de que el volcán aún tiene "cambios de intensidad muy habituales", por lo que, de momento, no se puede descartar que haya sismos sentidos e intensos.

Sus palabras se confirman esta mañana, dado que el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) ha detectado hoy un total de 18 seísmos en La Palma, entre ellos, tres fueron sentidos por la población, si bien no superaron la magnitud 3,4.

Dos de los tres seísmos sentidos, de 3,4 y 3,3 se produjeron en Fuencaliente y el otro, de 3,2 en Mazo y los tres se registraron de madrugada y a profundidades de entre 13 y 14 kilómetros, según las mismas fuentes.

El terremoto de mayor magnitud de este fin de semana ha sido de 4,5 e intensidad IV en Fuencaliente a 36 kilómetros de profundidad y a las 20:40 horas del sábado.

Más tranquilizadora es la información ofrecida por el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional del Gobierno, que relata que si bien el proceso eruptivo continúa activo, la lava transcurren hacia el noroeste sin afectar a nuevas superficies. Añade este organismo que "en general, todas las coladas se encuentran sin movimiento". 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público