VTC Barcelona aprueba inicialmente el nuevo reglamento de los VTC 

Esta normativa obliga a precontratar este tipo de servicios con una antelación mínima de 60 minutos.

El Área Metropolitana de Barcelona ha aprobado inicialmente el nuevo reglamento de los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) que obliga a precontratar este tipo de servicios con una antelación mínima de 60 minutos. Se fijan multas que oscilarán entre 301 y 1.400 euros por considerarse una "infracción grave".

La normativa ha salido adelante en el plenario metropolitano gracias a los votos favorables de los comunes, PSC y CUP; la abstención de ERC y PDeCAT, y el rechazo de Cs y PP.

Con el texto aprobado este martes, el ente metropolitano se acoge a los supuestos que fijó la Generalitat -medioambientales, de congestión y de seguridad- para elevar el período de contratación contemplado en la norma autonómica, de quince minutos hasta la hora.

También se recoge en este reglamento la captación de clientes en la calle o en puntos reservados para taxis, el incumplimiento de los dos días de descanso obligatorios (uno entre semana y otro en fin de semana) y no disponer de una póliza de seguro en los parámetros exigidos. Los VTC no podrán usar la geolocalización para que los usuarios sepan por dónde están circulando. 

Como infracción "muy grave", y por tanto sancionada con hasta 6.000 euros, se contempla la prestación del servicio sin inscripción previa en el Registro de Vehículos o poner en riesgo la seguridad del pasaje, entre otros. Los VTC deberán hacer constar en él todas sus carreras: "el día y la hora prevista de recogida, el origen y destino y los recorridos mínimos y máximos previstos".

"Los vehículos afectos a los servicios urbanos deberán disponer de un dispositivo homologado que permita acceder a los trayectos realizados y puntos de estacionamiento, de forma georeferenciada y con horarios de prestación", añade.

Gracias a toda esta información se podrá fiscalizar que los VTC cumplan con las restricciones que les impone el nuevo reglamento metropolitano, que ha provocado el rechazo del sector incluso antes de salir a la luz.

