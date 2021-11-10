Estás leyendo: Las eléctricas ganan 700.000 euros por hora mientras se blindan contra la tormenta de precios y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 11 de noviembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Las eléctricas ganan 700.000 euros por hora mientras se blindan contra la tormenta de precios y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 11 de noviembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces este día bien informado.

Público
Contadores luz
La tendencia alcista de los precios mayoristas de la energía ha mermado los márgenes de negocio de las eléctricas pero sin apenas afectar a su cuenta de resultados. Archivo / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público