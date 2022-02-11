Estás leyendo: El PP llama a los suyos a movilizarse y Tudanca aspira a ser el "primer presidente feminista" de Castilla y León y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 12 de febrero de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El PP llama a los suyos a movilizarse y Tudanca aspira a ser el "primer presidente feminista" de Castilla y León y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 12 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
La cabeza de lista a las Cortes de CyL por Valladolid, Patricia Gómez; el candidato socialista a la Presidencia de la Junta de Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca; el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez y el alcalde de Valladolid, Óscar Puente, aplauden en l
La cabeza de lista a las Cortes de CyL por Valladolid, Patricia Gómez; el candidato socialista a la Presidencia de la Junta de Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca; el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez y el alcalde de Valladolid, Óscar Puente, aplauden en la Cúpula del Milenio este viernes. Photogenic/Claudia Alba / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • El PP llama a los suyos a movilizarse y Tudanca aspira a ser el "primer presidente feminista" de Castilla y León

    Raúl Bocanegra
    Unidas Podemos se erige en la única garantía para hacer políticas de izquierdas: "Cada vez que nos damos la vuelta el PSOE mira a la derecha".

  • El capricho de Mañueco de adelantar las elecciones en Castilla y León cuesta 6,5 millones

    Isabel de la Calle Fernández
    Este 13 de febrero se celebrarán las elecciones a la Junta de Castilla y León, que obligan a la tramitación de hasta once contratos para su celebración. El coste de estos comicios, primeros adelantados de la historia de la región, se sitúa en torno a 6,5 millones.

  • Elecciones en Castilla y León: el ruido digital vuelve a cuestionar el sentido de la 'jornada de reflexión'

    Pablo Romero
    Volvemos al debate sobre la conveniencia de una regulación tan estricta sobre la distribución de propaganda política cuando la información (y, sobre todo, la desinformación y  el ruido) viajan a la velocidad de la luz por las redes.

  • Por qué se hace la jornada de reflexión y qué implicaciones tiene si se incumple

    Chema Molina
    En España, los partidos políticos no pueden difundir propaganda electoral desde las 00.00 horas del día anterior al encuentro con las urnas. Tampoco pueden pedir el voto, ni siquiera por redes sociales.

  • Perjudicados por el pelotazo de Ana Botella y Blackstone: "Lo pasé jodidamente mal, tuve depresión"

    Jairo Vargas Martín
    Casi una década después de la venta de 1.860 viviendas sociales al fondo buitre, la Audiencia Provincial archiva la causa penal. "Todo fue perfectamente legal y nadie resultó perjudicado". Los desahuciados por Fidere recuerdan su calvario.
    • Etiquetas

    selección público