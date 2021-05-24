Estás leyendo: El PP supera al PSOE aupado por el efecto Ayuso, pero tendría muy difícil formar Gobierno, según las encuestas y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El PP supera al PSOE aupado por el efecto Ayuso, pero tendría muy difícil formar Gobierno, según las encuestas y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos repasar cinco noticias destacadas del fin de semana.

Key Data generales mayo
Estimación de escaños en el barómetro del mes de mayo. Fuente: Key Data

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público